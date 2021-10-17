Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

