CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.04.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

