Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to “C+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a buy rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

