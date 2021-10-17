Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report $5.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.77 million and the lowest is $4.80 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $10.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 94,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

