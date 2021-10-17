China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.13.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

