China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
