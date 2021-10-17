China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,479,800 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the September 15th total of 19,165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.2 days.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.