Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 1,097,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.5 days.

CHRRF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

