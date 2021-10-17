Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. TD Securities started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$687.51 million and a P/E ratio of 51.60. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

