Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

