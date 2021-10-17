CIBC Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.87.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.