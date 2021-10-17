Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Sells $8,546,004.46 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $419.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

