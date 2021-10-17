Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 15,201,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

