Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,537 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

