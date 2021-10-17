Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.18 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $470.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

