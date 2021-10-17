Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $48,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after buying an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.29 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

