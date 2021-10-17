Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

