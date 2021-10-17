Citigroup Inc. Purchases 36,358 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 110,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.