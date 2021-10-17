City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345,409 shares during the quarter. The India Fund accounts for approximately 2.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 7.09% of The India Fund worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter valued at $556,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

