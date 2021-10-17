City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $107.46 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund makes up approximately 5.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $107,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,910. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

