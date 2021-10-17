City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $529,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 69.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of BSTZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 84,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.