City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,445. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.