City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 44,418 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter.

EFR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 119,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

