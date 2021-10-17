Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Helmerich & Payne worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

