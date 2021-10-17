Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $86.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

