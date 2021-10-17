Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $34,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

AIRC stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

