Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $7,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $7,471,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDUP opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566 in the last 90 days.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

