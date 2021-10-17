Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

