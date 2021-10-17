Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SAP opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
