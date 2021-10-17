Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $129.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

