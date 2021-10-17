Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,775 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 31,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 41.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 69,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $119.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

