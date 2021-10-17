Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of GLQ opened at $15.24 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

