Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $273.11. Approximately 245,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,390,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.