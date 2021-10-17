Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $165.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 547.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.