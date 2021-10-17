Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

