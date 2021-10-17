Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,323 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after buying an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,691,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

