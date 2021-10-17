Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,821 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.68 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

