Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $633,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.