Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 76.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 597.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

