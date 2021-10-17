Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESXB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,604. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

