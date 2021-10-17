Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $262.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STZ. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

