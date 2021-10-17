Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.66.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

