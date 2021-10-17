Contrasting Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Canaan alerts:

This table compares Canaan and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 15.01 -$32.96 million N/A N/A Ideal Power $430,000.00 203.88 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canaan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canaan and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Canaan.

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

Summary

Canaan beats Ideal Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.