Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Up 49.7% in September

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

