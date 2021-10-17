CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,664 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $143,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $93.80 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

