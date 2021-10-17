Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

