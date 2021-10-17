Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,069 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.