Cowen Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target cut by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $173.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

