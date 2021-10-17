Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $16,468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $134.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.