Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $138.50 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $138.50 or 0.00233099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $85.37 million and $6.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.