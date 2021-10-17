Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,680 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

