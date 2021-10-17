Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,640. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

